5,229 Shares in Invesco Semiconductors ETF $PSI Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSI. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 818.3% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 458.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000.

Get Invesco Semiconductors ETF alerts:

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Semiconductors ETF stock opened at $77.85 on Thursday. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.64 and a fifty-two week high of $79.67. The company has a market capitalization of $969.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.58.

About Invesco Semiconductors ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Semiconductors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Semiconductors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.