Midwest Trust Co Buys New Position in Ford Motor Company $F

Midwest Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,771 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 28,467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at $114,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 316.2% during the first quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 33.8% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 64,275 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 16,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 262.4% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 442,093 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,434,000 after buying an additional 320,093 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.73.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of F stock opened at $13.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.60. Ford Motor Company has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $13.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.40.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $50.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.08 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 2.48%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

