Midwest Trust Co Buys Shares of 7,264 Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF $DFNM

Midwest Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFNM. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 239.9% during the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 292.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Anson Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Level Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFNM opened at $48.29 on Thursday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.24 and a 12 month high of $48.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.61.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

