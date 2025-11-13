Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Insider Mark Goldsmith Sells 30,000 Shares

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) insider Mark Goldsmith sold 30,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $1,809,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 347,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,979,617.53. This trade represents a 7.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Revolution Medicines Price Performance

RVMD stock opened at $65.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.05 and a quick ratio of 8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.25. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $66.00.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($0.22). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Monday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on Revolution Medicines from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Revolution Medicines from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Lifesci Capital assumed coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.71.

Institutional Trading of Revolution Medicines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Revolution Medicines by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 290,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,564,000 after buying an additional 34,065 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 44.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,440,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,277,000 after acquiring an additional 444,694 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 130.8% during the third quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 34,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 19,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. 94.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

Featured Articles

