Midwest Trust Co Takes Position in Dover Corporation $DOV

Midwest Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Dover by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 21.1% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Dover by 24.1% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Dover from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dover from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dover from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Dover from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.55.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of Dover stock opened at $183.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.41 and a 200 day moving average of $177.63. Dover Corporation has a 52 week low of $143.04 and a 52 week high of $222.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dover had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.79%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

