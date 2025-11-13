Stifel Nicolaus Has Lowered Expectations for Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock Price

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $4.50 to $3.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 52.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on HCAT. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut Health Catalyst from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Health Catalyst has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.36.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $174.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.50. Health Catalyst has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $9.24.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 34.05%.The business had revenue of $76.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.05 million. Health Catalyst has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Divergent Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

