Citigroup Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock Price

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $3.50 to $3.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HCAT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Health Catalyst from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Friday, September 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.36.

HCAT opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.50. Health Catalyst has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $9.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.64.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 34.05%.The business had revenue of $76.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.05 million. Health Catalyst has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth $1,144,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 229,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 58,980 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 36,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

