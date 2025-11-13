Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Stock Price

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 52.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on MannKind from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Zacks Research raised shares of MannKind from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of MannKind from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

MNKD stock opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.58. MannKind has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $7.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.73 and a beta of 1.11.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $82.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.47 million. MannKind had a negative return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 10.87%.MannKind’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MannKind will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MannKind news, insider Stuart A. Tross sold 47,000 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total value of $250,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,032,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,510,949.42. This trade represents a 4.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MannKind during the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,029,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,207,000 after acquiring an additional 110,945 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MannKind by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 437,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 177,440 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in MannKind by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,822,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind in the 1st quarter valued at $443,000. 49.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

