Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Gary Smith Sells 6,800 Shares

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) CEO Gary Smith sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.45, for a total value of $1,424,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 261,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,806,781.50. The trade was a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ciena Stock Performance

NYSE:CIEN opened at $209.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.28. Ciena Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $49.21 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The firm has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 215.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.73.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $844.44 million during the quarter. Ciena had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 6.62%. Equities research analysts predict that Ciena Corporation will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CIEN. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ciena from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. BNP Paribas set a $185.00 target price on shares of Ciena and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $127.50 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CIEN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Ciena in the third quarter worth $28,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its position in Ciena by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.