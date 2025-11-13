GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) COO Xinyan Hao Sells 30,000 Shares

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) COO Xinyan Hao sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $1,008,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 716,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,091,816.05. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Xinyan Hao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 7th, Xinyan Hao sold 30,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $908,700.00.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Xinyan Hao sold 16,939 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $508,339.39.

On Monday, September 29th, Xinyan Hao sold 13,742 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $412,534.84.

GCT stock opened at $32.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 2.35. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $34.50.

GigaCloud Technology ( NASDAQ:GCT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $332.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.96 million. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. GigaCloud Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

GigaCloud Technology announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GCT. Zacks Research raised GigaCloud Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of GigaCloud Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of GigaCloud Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 1.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. CWM LLC grew its position in GigaCloud Technology by 319.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in GigaCloud Technology by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 67,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $4,806,000. 34.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

