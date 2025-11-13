Midwest Trust Co Takes $306,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. $C

Midwest Trust Co bought a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 106.0% during the first quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 131.6% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 157.1% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 805.2% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $102.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $183.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.51 and a 1 year high of $105.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.55.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.35. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $22.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Citigroup from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Dbs Bank lowered shares of Citigroup from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.63.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

