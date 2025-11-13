Midwest Trust Co Invests $327,000 in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF $CGBL

Midwest Trust Co acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 45.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,504,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,432 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 208.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,207,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,821,000 after buying an additional 1,492,252 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,140,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,449,000 after acquiring an additional 993,022 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,821,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,438,000 after acquiring an additional 588,909 shares during the period. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,707,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,536,000 after acquiring an additional 530,828 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CGBL opened at $35.04 on Thursday. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a 12 month low of $28.22 and a 12 month high of $35.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.1857 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Capital Group Core Balanced ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

