Midwest Trust Co Invests $340,000 in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF $IYT

Midwest Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 56.5% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF stock opened at $72.99 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 52-week low of $54.02 and a 52-week high of $75.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.21 million, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.14.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

