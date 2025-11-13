Midwest Trust Co Takes Position in NatWest Group plc $NWG

Midwest Trust Co bought a new position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 26,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 1,102.0% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 600,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after buying an additional 550,764 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NatWest Group by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 234,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 47,058 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in NatWest Group by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,233,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,540,000 after acquiring an additional 545,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NatWest Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 701,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,921,000 after purchasing an additional 59,121 shares during the period. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NWG shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NatWest Group Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE:NWG opened at $16.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06. NatWest Group plc has a 1-year low of $9.16 and a 1-year high of $16.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.72 and a 200 day moving average of $14.21. The firm has a market cap of $65.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.12.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. NatWest Group had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NatWest Group plc will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NatWest Group Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

