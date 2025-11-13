Midwest Trust Co Makes New Investment in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

Midwest Trust Co purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LHX. Barclays lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $274.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.63.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

LHX stock opened at $300.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $289.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a one year low of $193.09 and a one year high of $308.12.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.56%.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 83,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total value of $23,231,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 145,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,747,282.20. This trade represents a 36.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Stories

