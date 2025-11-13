Midwest Trust Co Invests $369,000 in Sun Life Financial Inc. $SLF

Midwest Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 164.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 295.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Sun Life Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.50.

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $59.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.20 and its 200 day moving average is $61.34. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a one year low of $52.44 and a one year high of $66.81. The firm has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $944.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.41%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.