Midwest Trust Co Purchases New Shares in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Midwest Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,935 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,743,126 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,441,729,000 after buying an additional 769,009 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 12.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,920,792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,607,321,000 after buying an additional 2,161,191 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 3.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,861,418 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $243,077,000 after buying an additional 99,884 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,628,941 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $138,378,000 after buying an additional 12,424 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,181,460 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $100,365,000 after purchasing an additional 50,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on STX. Fox Advisors upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $160.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Zacks Research upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $188.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.36.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $283.26 on Thursday. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $297.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $231.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.64. The company has a market capitalization of $60.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.21. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 297.87%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 38.00%.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other news, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 1,250 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.10, for a total value of $336,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,148 shares in the company, valued at $308,926.80. The trade was a 52.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.82, for a total transaction of $5,256,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 465,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,386,863.76. This trade represents a 4.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 77,240 shares of company stock valued at $18,806,080 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

