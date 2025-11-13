Midwest Trust Co Buys Shares of 1,201 Cummins Inc. $CMI

Midwest Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in Cummins during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Up 0.6%

Cummins stock opened at $478.70 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.02 and a 1-year high of $484.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $425.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $373.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.97 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.72%.The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMI. Barclays upped their target price on Cummins from $430.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cummins from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research downgraded Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Robert Enright sold 1,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.26, for a total transaction of $748,203.60. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,158.30. The trade was a 66.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.66, for a total value of $6,170,352.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,864,384.12. The trade was a 29.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,557 shares of company stock valued at $14,827,352. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

