Midwest Trust Co Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

Midwest Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 385.6% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV opened at $78.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.56. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.93 and a 1 year high of $79.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

