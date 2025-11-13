Midwest Trust Co Buys Shares of 3,872 PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

Midwest Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 606.3% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 162,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,447,000 after purchasing an additional 139,212 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 517,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,977,000 after buying an additional 23,247 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 523.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,511 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 169,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,321,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 10.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,079 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Stock Performance

NYSE PPG opened at $97.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.74. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.24 and a 1-year high of $130.05.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. PPG Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.600-7.700 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PPG shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PPG Industries

About PPG Industries

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.