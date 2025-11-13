3,374 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF $VSS Purchased by Midwest Trust Co

Midwest Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSS. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 69.1% during the second quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $142.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.46 and its 200 day moving average is $135.75. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $102.76 and a 1 year high of $145.33.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

