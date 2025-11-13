Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $8.77 Million Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited $WYNN

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,673 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 74,022 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Wynn Resorts worth $8,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 69.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 382 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 30.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 640 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $125.02 on Thursday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $134.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.43. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.32.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The casino operator reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 56.78% and a net margin of 5.51%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WYNN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.58.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 4,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,250. This trade represents a 59.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Further Reading

