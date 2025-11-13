Pinnacle West Capital Corporation $PNW Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,143 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $11,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $417,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PNW. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $93.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pinnacle West Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.54.

PNW stock opened at $88.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.50. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $81.47 and a fifty-two week high of $96.50.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.37 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.750 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.900-5.100 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.74%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

