Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in Assurant, Inc. $AIZ

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 43.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,407 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Assurant worth $10,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Assurant during the first quarter valued at $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its position in Assurant by 193.9% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 1,133.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 312.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assurant

In related news, CEO Keith Demmings sold 13,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.52, for a total value of $3,026,637.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 84,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,666,356.44. The trade was a 13.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 22,275 shares of company stock valued at $4,909,946 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Price Performance

NYSE:AIZ opened at $226.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.56. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.97 and a 12 month high of $230.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $214.41 and its 200 day moving average is $204.16.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Assurant had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 5.83%.The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter. Assurant has set its FY 2022 guidance at $13.062-$13.512 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Assurant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Assurant from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Assurant in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Assurant from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial set a $255.00 price target on Assurant in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.17.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

