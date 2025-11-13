AGCO Corporation $AGCO Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.13% of AGCO worth $9,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 7.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,985,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,648,000 after buying an additional 481,146 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AGCO by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,346,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,745,000 after acquiring an additional 361,965 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in AGCO by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,306,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,112,000 after acquiring an additional 405,022 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in AGCO by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,027,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,664,000 after acquiring an additional 35,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in AGCO by 8.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,903,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,205,000 after purchasing an additional 150,327 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AGCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research cut shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

In other news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $26,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 17,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,316.40. This represents a 1.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGCO opened at $108.47 on Thursday. AGCO Corporation has a 52 week low of $73.79 and a 52 week high of $121.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 80.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. AGCO has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.000-5.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AGCO Corporation will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 23.06%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

