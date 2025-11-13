Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stake in MGM Resorts International $MGM

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 47.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,406 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of MGM Resorts International worth $7,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 4.5% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 20,815,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,958,000 after purchasing an additional 894,344 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,233,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,752,000 after purchasing an additional 447,870 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,632,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,611,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,962,000 after buying an additional 1,332,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,985,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,851,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $33.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $41.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.66.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 242,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $8,571,640.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,385,478 shares in the company, valued at $190,753,630.76. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $2,167,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 31,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,538.52. This trade represents a 65.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Zacks Research cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.58.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

