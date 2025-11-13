Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Carlyle Group Inc. $CG

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,280 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Carlyle Group worth $10,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Carlyle Group by 755.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Carlyle Group by 74.8% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Carlyle Group by 28.6% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CG stock opened at $55.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.01. Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.02 and a 52 week high of $69.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.45 and a 200 day moving average of $55.76.

Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Carlyle Group had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.21%.

CG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Carlyle Group from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Carlyle Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Carlyle Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

