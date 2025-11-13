Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Sysco Corporation $SYY

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,032 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth $33,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 234.3% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on SYY shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Sysco from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $90.00 target price on Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Sysco Price Performance

SYY stock opened at $75.39 on Thursday. Sysco Corporation has a 52-week low of $67.12 and a 52-week high of $83.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The stock has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.16.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.03 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 112.04% and a net margin of 2.21%.The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $77,841.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,581. This represents a 2.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.