Unity Software Inc. $U Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Unity Software worth $6,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Unity Software by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Unity Software by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jarrod Yahes sold 14,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $637,573.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 608,590 shares in the company, valued at $26,017,222.50. This represents a 2.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Helgason sold 1,350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total transaction of $59,980,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,139,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,763,456.39. This trade represents a 18.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,414,283 shares of company stock valued at $102,509,802. 3.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on U. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upgraded Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wedbush raised their price target on Unity Software from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Unity Software from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.52.

Unity Software Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of U stock opened at $40.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.13 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $46.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.64.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 24.15% and a negative return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $470.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Unity Software has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

