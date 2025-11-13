Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Henry Schein worth $9,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,235,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,105,000 after acquiring an additional 566,530 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Henry Schein by 24,351.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 542,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,144,000 after purchasing an additional 540,112 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 6.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,373,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,489,000 after purchasing an additional 390,399 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,857,000. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter worth approximately $19,684,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Henry Schein from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.08.

Henry Schein Stock Down 0.5%

HSIC stock opened at $72.84 on Thursday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.56 and a fifty-two week high of $82.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 3.05%. Henry Schein has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.880-4.960 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading

