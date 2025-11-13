Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Aeva Technologies, Inc. $AEVA

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEVAFree Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 210,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,960,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.38% of Aeva Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 16,228,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,600,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849,249 shares during the period. Informed Momentum Co LLC bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 13.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 8,368 shares during the period. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,500,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 81.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 20,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:AEVA opened at $11.27 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.27. The stock has a market cap of $677.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.04. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $38.80.

Aeva Technologies (NASDAQ:AEVAGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.58 million during the quarter. Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 603.21% and a negative net margin of 1,031.15%. On average, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Aeva Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $18.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aeva Technologies news, CTO Mina Rezk sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $3,362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 2,956,669 shares in the company, valued at $39,767,198.05. This trade represents a 7.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Soroush Salehian Dardashti sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $3,362,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,884,808 shares in the company, valued at $25,350,667.60. This trade represents a 11.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 768,282 shares of company stock worth $10,340,632 over the last three months. Company insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.

