Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 19,547 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. $Z

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,547 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Zillow Group worth $9,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 25.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. True Vision MN LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on Z shares. Mizuho upgraded Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.14.

Shares of Z stock opened at $72.03 on Thursday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $57.51 and a one year high of $93.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.68. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -514.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 2.10.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.28 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. Zillow Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jun Choo sold 25,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $2,328,859.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 114,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,392,586.74. This represents a 18.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 22,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total value of $2,047,734.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 144,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,149,622.53. The trade was a 13.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 262,052 shares of company stock valued at $22,742,790 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

