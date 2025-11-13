Fiera Capital Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,539 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.14% of Synopsys worth $112,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 441.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Synopsys by 120.0% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 481.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $398.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.74 and a 52-week high of $651.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $463.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $514.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The semiconductor company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($1.45). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 10.82%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.43 EPS. Synopsys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.760-12.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.760-2.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.01, for a total transaction of $6,694,687.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 71,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,181,951.15. This represents a 13.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.77, for a total transaction of $2,228,709.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 15,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,339,847.09. This trade represents a 19.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,894 shares of company stock worth $16,760,783. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SNPS. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Synopsys from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Synopsys from $685.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Synopsys from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $562.14.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

