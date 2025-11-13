Brogan Financial Inc. Invests $212,000 in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Brogan Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 535 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Sachetta LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 58.7% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 48.4% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in Stryker in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Stryker from $443.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Stryker from $408.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.37.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 276,173 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.28, for a total transaction of $97,566,397.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,702,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,600,714.24. The trade was a 9.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,886,921.71. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 520,500 shares of company stock valued at $184,803,065. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $367.65 on Thursday. Stryker Corporation has a 12-month low of $329.16 and a 12-month high of $406.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $381.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.70, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-13.600 EPS. Analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.