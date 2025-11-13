Breed s Hill Capital LLC Sells 6,277 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Breed s Hill Capital LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,277 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 6.4% of Breed s Hill Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Breed s Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,706,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,684,072,000 after purchasing an additional 958,633 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 59,628,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,902,000 after buying an additional 1,840,640 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,599,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,353,000 after buying an additional 1,425,051 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 22,514,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,426,000 after buying an additional 11,830,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 22,293,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,154,000 after buying an additional 149,649 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $62.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.38 and a 200-day moving average of $57.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $62.20.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

