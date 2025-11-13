EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Invests $259,000 in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 740 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 24.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,447 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $8,861,000 after purchasing an additional 9,952 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 672.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $360,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 36,960 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $12,954,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,738,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $361.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $417.00 in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, President Capital raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $401.00 to $472.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.94.

NASDAQ COIN opened at $304.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $334.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.42. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $142.58 and a one year high of $444.64. The company has a market capitalization of $81.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.40. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 41.99% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Coinbase Global’s revenue was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.88, for a total value of $3,458,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 82,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,475,608.64. This trade represents a 10.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.49, for a total value of $8,437,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,519.74. This represents a 97.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 487,658 shares of company stock worth $154,461,520. 17.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

