Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Purchased by Breed s Hill Capital LLC

Breed s Hill Capital LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Breed s Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 29,438 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $235.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.49.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $258.89 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $267.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $204.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $36,893,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,359,748 shares in the company, valued at $550,897,879.56. This represents a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $648,196.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,548.33. This trade represents a 24.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 264,118 shares of company stock worth $44,448,619 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

