First Western Trust Bank Trims Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

First Western Trust Bank lessened its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 103.3% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, eCIO Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on S&P Global from $637.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on S&P Global from $615.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Seaport Res Ptn raised S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $660.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $635.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $612.38.
S&P Global Trading Down 0.4%
NYSE SPGI opened at $495.67 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $427.14 and a 12 month high of $579.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $499.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $516.89. The stock has a market cap of $150.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.17.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
S&P Global Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.93%.
S&P Global Company Profile
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.
