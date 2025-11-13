Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. $WPM Shares Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at $49,000. City State Bank increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.0% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $107.90 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $55.47 and a one year high of $114.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.99 billion, a PE ratio of 62.37, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.38.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 47.46% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $476.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WPM. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

