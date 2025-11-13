First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF $FSIG Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSIG. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF stock opened at $19.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.13. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $18.70 and a 12-month high of $19.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.0725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%.

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

