Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 1,095 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF $JMUB

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JMUB. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 28,330.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Up 1.9%

JMUB opened at $50.74 on Thursday. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $47.95 and a twelve month high of $51.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.50 and a 200-day moving average of $49.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.21.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1214 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 21st.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

