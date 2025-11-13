Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New $917,000 Investment in Best Buy Co., Inc. $BBY

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,661 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBY. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 775.3% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 639 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 9.1% during the first quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,088 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 13.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 171,242 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $11,495,000 after purchasing an additional 20,367 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 87.9% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,764 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 9,713 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 28,732 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $77.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.73. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.99 and a fifty-two week high of $95.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The technology retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.32% and a net margin of 1.87%.The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 104.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $154,901.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,332.32. This represents a 9.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 74,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $6,285,563.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 11,451,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,510,616.41. The trade was a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,736,826 shares of company stock valued at $141,568,327. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Best Buy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Best Buy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Best Buy

Best Buy Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.