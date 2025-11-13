MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. $MCBS Position Lifted by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Free Report) by 511.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,610 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of MetroCity Bankshares worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 12.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 38,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 26.3% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 22,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the period. 25.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MetroCity Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCBS opened at $26.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.79 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.65. MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.24 and a 1-year high of $36.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.17.

MetroCity Bankshares Dividend Announcement

MetroCity Bankshares ( NASDAQ:MCBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $37.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.70 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of MetroCity Bankshares from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

MetroCity Bankshares Profile

(Free Report)

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

