Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,833 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 90.9% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Pamela B. Strobel sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.25, for a total value of $373,025.25. Following the sale, the director directly owned 39,249 shares in the company, valued at $9,625,817.25. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total transaction of $1,803,074.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 10,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,035.12. The trade was a 39.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Evercore ISI set a $265.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $298.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $262.00.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

NYSE ITW opened at $245.16 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.66 and a 12 month high of $279.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 93.26% and a net margin of 19.05%.The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 62.46%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

See Also

