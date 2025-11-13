Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. $HOUS

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Anywhere Real Estate worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,090,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,601,000 after purchasing an additional 60,440 shares during the period. Gator Capital Management LLC raised its position in Anywhere Real Estate by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 2,558,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Anywhere Real Estate by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,280,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,823 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,851,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after buying an additional 159,046 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,682,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after buying an additional 582,402 shares during the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Anywhere Real Estate from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Anywhere Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point set a $11.00 target price on shares of Anywhere Real Estate in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Anywhere Real Estate in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $11.25.

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Performance

Shares of HOUS opened at $12.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.12. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $12.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.83.

About Anywhere Real Estate

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

