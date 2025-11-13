Penserra Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 79.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,176 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 3,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $277,637.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,628 shares in the company, valued at $240,961.32. This trade represents a 53.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OTIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Zacks Research upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.71.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE OTIS opened at $90.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $84.25 and a fifty-two week high of $106.83.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.41%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Otis Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.040-4.080 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

