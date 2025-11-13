Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) vs. Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH) Head to Head Analysis

Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH – Get Free Report) and Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Envoy Medical has a beta of 2.09, indicating that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ekso Bionics has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.6% of Envoy Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.4% of Ekso Bionics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Envoy Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Ekso Bionics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envoy Medical -11,950.00% N/A -248.54% Ekso Bionics -70.74% -90.71% -42.25%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envoy Medical $220,000.00 85.11 -$20.80 million ($1.41) -0.52 Ekso Bionics $14.75 million 0.97 -$11.33 million ($5.68) -0.96

Ekso Bionics has higher revenue and earnings than Envoy Medical. Ekso Bionics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Envoy Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envoy Medical 1 0 1 0 2.00 Ekso Bionics 1 0 2 0 2.33

Envoy Medical presently has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,202.44%. Ekso Bionics has a consensus price target of $562.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10,221.10%. Given Ekso Bionics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ekso Bionics is more favorable than Envoy Medical.

Summary

Ekso Bionics beats Envoy Medical on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Envoy Medical

Envoy Medical, Inc., a hearing health company, provides medical technologies for the hearing loss spectrum. Its products include personal sound amplification devices; hearing aids; Esteem fully implanted active middle ear implants; auditory osseointegrated implants; and Acclaim cochlear implants. The company was formerly known as Envoy Medical Corporation and changed its name to Envoy Medical, Inc. in September 2023. Envoy Medical, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in White Bear Lake, Minnesota.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets. The EksoWorks segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeleton devices to allow able-bodied users to perform difficult repetitive work for extended periods. The company provides EksoNR, a wearable bionic suit and rehabilitation device that assists physical therapists and physicians to treat patients with acquired brain injury, stroke, and spinal cord injury; Ekso Indego Therapy, an adjustable and lower-limb powered exoskeleton; Ekso Indego Personal, a powered lower limb orthosis; Ekso Nomad, a power knee ankle foot orthosis; and Ekso EV, a wearable upper body exoskeleton that elevates and supports a worker's arms to assist with tasks from chest height to overhead. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

