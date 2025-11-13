Comparing Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) & EAU Technologies (OTCMKTS:EAUI)

EAU Technologies (OTCMKTS:EAUI – Get Free Report) and Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

EAU Technologies has a beta of -0.46, meaning that its share price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fuel Tech has a beta of 4.87, meaning that its share price is 387% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for EAU Technologies and Fuel Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EAU Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00 Fuel Tech 1 0 1 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

Fuel Tech has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 103.05%. Given Fuel Tech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fuel Tech is more favorable than EAU Technologies.

This table compares EAU Technologies and Fuel Tech”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EAU Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fuel Tech $24.71 million 2.48 -$1.94 million ($0.09) -21.89

EAU Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fuel Tech.

Profitability

This table compares EAU Technologies and Fuel Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EAU Technologies N/A N/A N/A Fuel Tech -12.89% -7.70% -6.71%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.9% of Fuel Tech shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Fuel Tech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fuel Tech beats EAU Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EAU Technologies

EAU Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets equipment that uses water electrolysis to create non-toxic cleaning and disinfecting fluids for food safety applications and dairy drinking water in the United States. Its products include Primacide A, a disinfecting and sanitizing fluid that kills bacteria, yeast, molds, viruses, and other organisms; Primacide B, an alkaline based cleaner; and Primacide C, which is used to stabilize acid water. The company’s fluids are used in commercial food processing, and organic or non-organic agricultural and consumer products that clean, disinfect, remediate, hydrate, and moisturize. It markets its products primarily for food and beverage processing, dairy production and processing, meat and poultry processing, and agricultural grow-out and processing industries, as well as environmental remediation, medical, seafood processing, and grocery store produce and meat departments. The company was formerly known as Electric Aquagenics Unlimited, Inc. and changed its name to EAU Technologies, Inc. in January 2007. EAU Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Kennesaw, Georgia.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc. provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems. The FUEL CHEM Technology segment provides programs to improve the efficiency, reliability, fuel flexibility, boiler heat rate, and environmental status of combustion units by controlling slagging, fouling, corrosion, opacity, and acid plume, as well as the formation of sulfur trioxide, ammonium bisulfate, particulate matter, sulfur dioxide, and carbon dioxide through the addition of chemicals into the furnace using TIFI targeted in-furnace injection technology. This segment offers its FUEL CHEM program for plants operating in the electric utility, industrial, pulp and paper, waste-to-energy, and university and district heating markets; and the owners of boilers, furnaces, and other combustion units. Fuel Tech, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Warrenville, Illinois.

