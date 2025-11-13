Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$42.63 and last traded at C$42.57, with a volume of 697250 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$41.96.

CU has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$41.40.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$39.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$38.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.47.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$792.00 million during the quarter. Canadian Utilities had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 13.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.4063556 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Utilities Ltd, a subsidiary of holding company Atco, offers gas and electricity services. The company’s main divisions include electricity (generation, transmission, and distribution), pipelines & liquid (natural gas and water), and Retail Energy. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the firm mainly operates in Canada and Australia, along with some operations in the United States and Mexico.

