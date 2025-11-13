Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $48.11 and last traded at $49.22, with a volume of 1114133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LBRDK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.97.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $257.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.70 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 105.04% and a return on equity of 12.23%. Equities research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Corporation will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.4% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Broadband

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.